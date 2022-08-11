Local

Broken water line causes lane restrictions, backups at Maryland and West Streets downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic at a busy downtown intersection near Victory Field was reduced to one lane Thursday so crews could repair a broken water line.

Sometime around 6 a.m., emergency workers were called to a report of flooding at the intersection of Maryland and West Streets. That’s near Victory Field, the J.W. Marriott hotel, and the Indiana Convention Center.

Traffic on northbound West Street was reduced to one lane so crews had plenty of room to work.

Citizens Energy says it expects the lane restriction to last through the evening rush hour and drivers are asked to try and avoid the area.