Broken water main leads to sinkhole on Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from Citizens Energy Group were making repairs Tuesday after a broken water main caused a sinkhole to open up on Emerson Avenue during the morning commute.

“A water main break occurred near the intersection of 10th Street and Emerson Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., resulting in a cave-in of about 4-by-6-feet,” Citizens Energy Group said in a statement to News 8.

Witnesses told News 8 a car became stuck in the sinkhole. It was eventually pulled free and hauled from the scene on a flatbed truck.

Crews stopped the flow of water and isolated the main break (closing valves on either side) in order to complete the repair. As a result, water service may be temporarily off to nearby homes and businesses.

Citizens says repairs to the water main are expected to be complete Tuesday afternoon. Crews will then have to restore the damaged part of Emerson Avenue.

A lane restriction is in place along northbound Emerson Avenue. Drivers should use caution in the area and, if possible, choose an alternate route.

WISH-TV viewer Amber Loy sent in this video from the scene at 10th Street and Emerson Avenue: