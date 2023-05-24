Broken water main closes southbound Madison Ave. at Hanna Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time in less than a week, a broken water main is causing issues on the south side of Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Madison Avenue are closed at Hanna Avenue while crews repair a broken water main, Citizens Energy Group announced just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure is expected to be in place well into the evening, including rush hour, Citizens Energy Group said in a release.

Southbound motorists on Madison Avenue will be directed to turn east or west on Hanna Avenue.

Drivers should use caution in the area and find alternate routes.

If travel through the area is necessary, motorists should follow all signage and/or the instructions of emergency workers.

This is the second broken water main in the area within the last week. On Friday, a broken water main created a giant sinkhole near the Speedway gas station at Madison and Hanna Avenues.