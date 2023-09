Broken water main closes West 62nd Street at Georgetown Road

A stretch of West 62nd Street on the west side of Indianapolis is closed Thursday due to a broken water main, Citizens Energy says. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stretch of 62nd Street on the west side of Indianapolis is closed Thursday morning due to a broken water main, Citizens Energy said.

West 62nd Street is closed both ways between Georgetown Road and Creeks Crossing Drive so crews can make repairs.

Citizens Energy did not say when it expects the road to reopen.

Drivers can detour using parallel 71st or 56th Streets.