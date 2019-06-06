Brooke Martin: Emma's CuddleCot finds home in Alabama hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- While Wednesday was my first day back after maternity leave, my heart was in Alabama.

The CuddleCot that was donated in baby Emma's name -- the same cooling device we used for Emma in the days following her passing -- was given to a hospital in Birmingham.

This story contains video from UAB Hospital in Birmingham where Indianapolis' Linda Znachko with He Knows Your Name ministries dedicated the Emma Noelle CuddleCot. UAB has one of the largest Level 4 neonatal intensive care units in the country, and they had no CuddleCots.

Just minutes after the dedication ceremony, the staff got an emergency call where Emma's CuddleCots was needed.

We are honored to be able to pass along this gift that will give countless families experiencing loss the gift of time with their child.