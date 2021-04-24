Local

Brookston man dies in crash on State Road 18

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old man died Friday night in a car-SUV crash, Indiana State Police said.

Aaron Jackson, of Brookston, was driving west about 8:30 p.m. Friday on State Road 18 near White County Road 150 East when his 2009 Nissan Maxima crossed the centerline for an undetermined reason. The car hit a 2018 Ford Escape going east.

Jackson died at the scene, which is about a mile east of Brookston.

The driver and a passenger in the Escape were taken to a Lafayette-area hospital, but state police did not provide their names because their next of kin had not yet been notified about the crash.

The release said police have not yet completed their investigation.