Brown County State Park reopens; lodging remains closed

UPDATE

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reopened Brown County State Park on Monday.

However, the campgrounds, cabins and Abe Martin Lodge closures have been extended another day through at least Tuesday. Campers and lodge guests with reservations have been contacted directly.

The park reopened on Monday and Tuesday for some day use activities and services including sightseeing, fishing and picnicking.

Abe Martin Lodge remains closed, and the pools, all modern restrooms and drinking fountains remained closed. Guests who visit for permitted activities must bring their own drinking water. Vault toilets are available in the park. Gates will be staffed, but no admission will be charged.

The nature center and park office will be open, but restrooms in those buildings will be closed. Some hiking trails will be open, but mountain bike trails and horse trails will remain closed as crews continue to evaluate them for the impact of torrential rain and high winds.

“Closure of overnight facilities beyond Tuesday night will be evaluated as we watch lake conditions and rainfall, and as we receive water test results,” the department said in a news release.

PREVIOUS

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Saturday that Brown County State Park would be reopening for some daytime activities.

The park closed Monday due to a lack of useable water. Heavy rainfall had brought added soil into Ogle Lake and that caused problems with the park’s water treatment facility, said a Monday news release from the department.

Abe Martin Lodge will remain closed, along with pools and modern toilets at the park. Activities including sight-seeing, fishing and having picnics will be possible on Monday, and no admission will be charged. Visitors will need to bring their own drinking water and will only be able to use the vault toilets available around the park, the DNR said.

The nature center should be open, as well as some hiking trails. Mountain bike and horse trails will continue to be closed as crews evaluate the impact of heavy rains and flooding.

The DNR said it hoped the park would be open for daytime use again on Tuesday but that the department was making determinations on a daily basis.

The sediment level from last weekend’s heavy rainfall was still high in Ogle Lake, but a large portable treatment tank is serving as a preliminary filter for sediment before water enters the park’s treatment facility.

Before the park can reopen overnight facilities, drinking fountains and its restaurant, two water samples 24 hours apart must meet required drinking water standards, the DNR said.