Brown County State Park to reopen for day activities Monday Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park in Nashville, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources) [ + - ] Video

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Saturday that Brown County State Park would be reopening for some daytime activities.

The park closed Monday due to a lack of useable water. Heavy rainfall had brought added soil into Ogle Lake and that caused problems with the park's water treatment facility, said a Monday news release from the department.

Abe Martin Lodge will remain closed, along with pools and modern toilets at the park. Activities including sight-seeing, fishing and having picnics will be possible on Monday, and no admission will be charged. Visitors will need to bring their own drinking water and will only be able to use the vault toilets available around the park, the DNR said.

The nature center should be open, as well as some hiking trails. Mountain bike and horse trails will continue to be closed as crews evaluate the impact of heavy rains and flooding.

The DNR said it hoped the park would be open for daytime use again on Tuesday but that the department was making determinations on a daily basis.

The sediment level from last weekend's heavy rainfall was still high in Ogle Lake, but a large portable treatment tank is serving as a preliminary filter for sediment before water enters the park's treatment facility.

Before the park can reopen overnight facilities, drinking fountains and its restaurant, two water samples 24 hours apart must meet required drinking water standards, the DNR said.