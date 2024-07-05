Brownsburg celebrates the Fourth of July

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg was in the patriotic sprit early this Fourth of July.

While the rain was falling, many still packed the streets for their annual parade. The parade was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but started early due to the weather.

The parade route began on Tilden Drive, then North on Green Street, and ended on Enderly Avenue.

The celebration will continue this evening with a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra, yard games, and food trucks will be on site of Town Hall Green.

At 10 p.m., the fireworks will light the sky up. You can view the fireworks from downtown Brownsburg of Town Hall Green. A sensory-friendly viewing from Inside Eaton Hall. Located at 61 N. Green St. There is limited space available.

More information can be found here.

Brownsburg celebrates the Fourth of July Santa Claus arrives at the Brownsburg Lions Club July 4th Extravaganza that started with a parade just a little before 10 a.m. (Photo by Colin Baillie) 1 / 5 Santa Claus arrives at the Brownsburg Lions Club July 4th Extravaganza that started with a parade just a little before 10 a.m. (Photo by Colin Baillie)