Brownsburg crash kills motorcyclist

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a crash with a sport-utility vehicle in Brownsburg.

Crews with the Brownsburg Fire Territory received a call around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday about a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Northfield Drive and North Green Street, said Jim Miller, public information officer with the fire department.

A fire crew arrived at 7:14 p.m., an emergency physician from Hendricks Regional Health who often responds to emergency scenes came shortly after that, Miller said.

The crews arrived to find a handful of civilians performing CPR on the motorcyclist, 23-year-old Jonathan Loveland. The emergency physician pronounced Loveland dead at the scene, Miller said.

Around 8 p.m., all directions of traffic were closed at the popular intersection. The intersection was expected to be closed for several more hours as police investigate the fatal crash.