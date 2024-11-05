Olympic gold medalist Chloe Dygert honored in hometown of Brownsburg

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Dygert returned to her hometown of Brownsburg earlier this month, where she was honored by the community and local leaders for her accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Provided Photo/Town of Brownsburg)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Olympic gold medalist Chloe Dygert returned to her hometown of Brownsburg earlier this month, where she was honored by the community and local leaders for her accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Sept. 12, Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn issued a proclamation recognizing Dygert, a member of the U.S. women’s cycling team, as “Brownsburg’s Olympian.” In a ceremony surrounded by supporters and family, Dygert accepted the honor.

Dygert earned gold in the 4,000-meter team pursuit and took home bronze in the individual time trial. These medals add to her impressive collection, making this her third Olympic appearance and fourth Olympic medal.

“Chloe has represented our town, state, and country with remarkable talent, determination, and perseverance,” Tschaenn said. “She exemplifies the highest standards of athletic excellence.”

Dygert, a celebrated figure in both road and track cycling, has a total of 12 world championship titles. Tschaenn spoke to her impact on the local community, saying, “Chloe is an inspiration to young athletes in Brownsburg, embodying values of hard work, resilience, and integrity. We wish her well in her future races.”

The proclamation celebrates Dygert’s accomplishments and the pride she brings to Brownsburg. Tschaenn added, “We are very proud that she calls Brownsburg her hometown and that she represents us so well.”

Dygert’s achievements continue to inspire her hometown and beyond as she races on the world stage.