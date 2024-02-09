Brownsburg man to spend time behind bars for sharing thousands of child sexual abuse material

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Brownsburg man was sentenced to almost a decade in prison after police recovered thousands of child sexual abuse videos and images from his phone, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District announced on Thursday.

Mario Parker, 22. was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in June 2021, investigators discovered that an individual in California had been sharing sexually explicit content of children on the social media application Kik with Parker.

Paker learned that the person from California worked in a daycare and shared a sexual interest in children. He asked the daycare employee to distribute sexually explicit images and videos of the children in the daycare with him.

In one of their conversations on Kik, Parker admitted to the daycare worker he would like to adopt a daughter to rape her.

On June 30, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at Parker’s Brownsburg home. They found a Samsung Galaxy cellphone filled with graphic sexual videos of children as young as 3 years old being forcefully tied down and raped by men, as well as videos depicting bestiality.

Officers say in total, they recovered thousands of images and 889 videos of child sexual abuse from Parker’s cell phone and accounts.

Parker told investigators in an interview that he used social media applications such as Kik, Snapchat, and Telegram to communicate about and share child pornography with other users.

A judge ordered Parker to serve 10 years probation following his release from federal prison and pay $24,000 in restitution to the victims.

“This pedophile revictimized hundreds of children across the world, many of whom we will never know. Even more disturbing, communicated with other like-minded criminals, sharing these horrific videos and their sick desires to perpetrate these abuses on even more children,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana in a release. “Sexual abuse of children is more widespread than decent people understand, especially the proliferation of abuse images online. Our federal prosecutors will continue to partner with the FBI to identify these criminals, and work to put them where they cannot harm any more of our children.”