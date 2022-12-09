Local

Brownsburg PD searching for 2 suspects after man killed over transaction gone wrong

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a fatal shooting in Brownsburg, Indiana, on Dec. 9, 2022. (WISH Photo/Lakyn McGee)
by: Ashley Fowler
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Brownsburg were asking for the public’s help Friday to find two suspects after a man was shot and killed when a sale went wrong Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., members of the Brownsburg Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County Road 300 North and directly south of Cardinal and Delaware Trail elementary schools.

Officers arrived and found a man deceased from what they believed was a gunshot wound, according to Capt. Jennifer Barrett, investigations division commander for Brownsburg police.

Investigators are looking for two suspects — a man who fired the fatal shots and the driver of the getaway vehicle.

“The decedent and another witness met the suspects in this area to complete a transaction, and at some point, shots were fired,” Barrett confirmed in an email to News 8.

Police described the shooter as being a biracial male with long, light-colored dreads who was between the ages of 18 and 20. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt. Police did not provide a description of the other suspect.

The getaway vehicle was described as a dark blue, four-door 2018 Honda Civic with Indiana plate AEU479.

Anyone who sees the suspects or the suspect vehicle should not approach but should contact 911.

