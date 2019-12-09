Brownsburg police seek missing woman

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking information to find a Brownsburg mother missing since Tuesday.

The family of Diana Humphrey, 35, reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than 24 hours, police said Sunday.

Police describe Humphrey as 5-feet-4 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers and detectives checked the woman’s residence and did not see signs of foul play, police said.

Detectives continued Sunday to interview family, friends and others, police said.

Anyone with information about Humphrey’s location is asked to contact Brownsburg Police Department at 317-852-1109 for the investigations division or Detective Sgt. Jacque Bass at 317-852-1109, ext. 2104. Or email Bass at jbass@brownsburgpolice.org.