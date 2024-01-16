Brownsburg Schools’ Superintendent retires after 40 years in education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Superintendent of the Brownsburg Community Schools Corporation, Jim Snapp, announced his retirement effective Monday.

Snapp, who has a doctorate degree, made the decision to retire following discussions between him and the Board of Trustees. The board said in a press release they were trying to address “issues relating to administrative concerns in his role as superintendent.”

Snapp has a background in education spanning 40 years, it says his decision to retire was difficult to make.

“I thank the Board of Trustees for their support over the last 14 years. It has been the joy of my professional life to lead the school corporation that did so much for me as a student many years ago. I have had the distinct privilege of serving alongside the most incredible, dedicated people I have known.” said Snapp.

According to the release, Snapp’s leadership has given the district an impressive success rate, including:

Brownsburg Schools becoming the highest achieving school corporation in Indiana based on state standardized assessment for seven consecutive years.

Five schools being named National Blue Ribbon Schools in the past eight years.

The Class of 2023 having a graduation rate of 99%.

Highest achieving athletic and fine arts programs in Indiana.

BCSC being the fastest growing school corporation in 2022.

Assistant Superintendents Kat Jessup and Shane Hacker have been named acting superintendents.