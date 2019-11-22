Flushed underwear clogs Brownsburg sewer system

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Town officials have a message they never expected to give to local sewer users: Don’t flush underwear down the toilet.

The clothing was just one of the many things the town has found clogging its sewer system.

Unfortunately, some people in Brownsburg don’t know what should go down the toilet. This summer, there were backups because of baby wipes.

“There’s three P’s!” said Wastewater Department Superintendent Kathy Dillon said. “Pee, poop and paper!”

Last week, someone in Brownsburg threw underwear into the porcelain throne.

That underwear ended up getting caught in one of the town’s lift pumps and clogged the sewer system.

“It was a brand new pump,” Dillon said. “We literally had just installed it the day before so we were a little bit surprised why it was failing so prematurely.”

Money and resources were used to remove the underwear.

“That’s really stupid,” said Diana Ramsey, who lives near the lift pump. “It’s, like, why do people do that? I don’t get it!”

“I wouldn’t want to clean that one up and get it out of there,” said Richard Ramsey, another neighbor of the lift pump.

The Wastewater Department calls its finds “sewage prizes” with a high cost.

“I would say thousands of dollars a year are spent toward that,” Dillon said.

There are backup systems to help if something gets stuck, but if those systems fail, the entire neighborhood would get sewage backed up into their homes.

“When we have people flushing things down the toilet that shouldn’t be going, it’s very likely that the second pump could also fail,” Dillon said.

Some products may be described as “flushable,” but the Wastewater Department says that’s really just marketing.

“When you’re done with your dental floss, put that in the trash,” Dillon said. “That tangles up and causes things to get plugged up. Your feminine hygiene products, they really shouldn’t go down the toilet as well. They should be put in the trash. Baby wipes are the big thing right now, they’re plugging up sewers across our nation and across the world.”

If you’re questioning if something can be flushed, just throw it in the trash because you probably shouldn’t.