Brownsburg teen dies after shooting; search for suspect continues

(WISH Photo/Chad Epler)
by: Staff Reports
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Brownsburg teen has died following a Tuesday shooting.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old male victim was shot just after 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of Haag Road. That’s near North County Road 1000 East and East County Road 650 North.

Investigators say the victim and another person were in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

HCSO says a residence was shot as well.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is described as a black, four-door car, possibly a Chevy Impala with paint peeling off the roof.

