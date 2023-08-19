Brunch goers fight food insecurity at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A savory brunch event at Victory Field Saturday is providing a chance for Indianapolis to eat for a good cause.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, roughly 1 in 7 households had difficulty providing nutritious food for their family.

The annual Baby Got Brunch Food Festival is showing off local vendors, all with the goal is to support the fight against food insecurity.

Ashley Brooks, co-host of the event, said, “A portion of every ticket sold supports a local nonprofit that fights the youth hunger crisis. This year’s event supports The Damien Center’s food pantry.”

The Damien Center is Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization, supporting thousands of individuals and families through its wide range of programs. The event’s donation will specifically go to the center’s food pantry which provides a variety of foods to families in need.

Bridgett Davis, another co-host of the event, adds that there are plenty of sweet and savory things in store for the brunch experience.

“Your ticket includes bottomless mimosas & Bloody Mary’s, an open bar, and you can sample brunch from a wide variety of local vendors,” she said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets for Baby Got Brunch here.