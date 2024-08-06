B’s Bagels set to bring New York flavor to Westfield

B’s Bagels is set to open soon in Westfield, bringing New York–style bagels to the area. Founded by Indiana native Dori Calderon and New Yorker Brandon Florman, the store will be located at 16030 Spring Mill Road. The partners aim to provide an authentic New York bagel experience, featuring handcrafted bagels, grab-and-go sandwiches, and pastries.

“We’re still nailing down an exact opening date but we’re about 1-2 weeks out,” Shift Hospitality Founder and President Gabriel Scott said.

While an official opening date has not been announced, the progress documented on social media confirms the mid-August timeline. B’s Bagels is a family-owned business that seeks to blend East Coast bagel traditions with Midwest flavors. Each bagel is made using traditional methods.

Florman, a New York native who now lives in Westfield, brings his passion for authentic bagels, inspired by his childhood on Long Island. Calderon, born and raised in Indianapolis, has been known for her catering and baking business, Bluebakes, since 1993.

The menu at B’s Bagels will feature a variety of sandwiches, pastries, and house-made spreads, along with coffee. The business emphasizes community engagement and aims to be a welcoming place for locals and visitors alike.