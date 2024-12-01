BU Wellness celebrates 25 Years, highlights HIV prevention on World AIDS Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On World AIDS Day, Warren Williams, the Director of HIV Prevention at BU Wellness Network, joined Daybreak Anchor Brittany Noble to discuss the organization’s mission, its 25th anniversary, and the critical importance of HIV testing.

BU Wellness Network, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis, has dedicated 25 years to promoting health and wellness across Indiana. Williams emphasized the organization’s far-reaching efforts, “Our mission is to provide health and wellness for the entire state, not just the city we’re in.”

Testing and Community Outreach

The network focuses on HIV prevention through accessible testing services, including tests for hepatitis C, chlamydia, and syphilis. Williams highlighted the importance of knowing your status, particularly in Black and brown communities.

“HIV is not the disease it used to be,” Williams said. “Today, with proper care, you can live a healthy, normal life. It’s critical to know your status before it progresses to advanced stages of AIDS.”

BU Wellness is also expanding its reach with a mobile unit, designed to provide testing outside of conventional hours. The unit will partner with local businesses, including bars, to make testing more accessible.

25th Anniversary Fundraiser

BU Wellness Network will cap off its milestone year with a 25th anniversary celebration and fundraiser. The event, themed “The Renaissance of Health,” will take place on Dec. 8 at Turntable in Broad Ripple, starting at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in Harlem Renaissance attire and join the network in celebrating its contributions to the community.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on donations to sustain our programs, from the Bu Fresh Market, which provides fresh food and produce, to our mobile unit. Your support is vital,” Williams said.

(Provided photo/BU Wellness Network)

Supporting Those in Need

Williams underscored the network’s role in serving the community with compassion and meeting individuals where they are. “Not everyone has access to the support systems we might take for granted. BU Wellness is there to lend a hand during their lowest moments,” he said.