Bucket of kittens abandoned outside animal shelter

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Three kittens were found early Tuesday morning in a bucket outside Muncie Animal Care and Services.

According to the shelter, the kittens were starving by the time they were found.

Employees tried to check the surveillance footage to see if they could tell who dropped the kittens off and when. Due to the lack of light outside, they weren’t able to tell.

The shelter told News 8 it is frustrating when people leave animals on its property without telling anyone. Not only is it a safety risk for the animals, it is also an issue for the shelter.

“Especially with this weather that is about to happen right now, with raining, it gets really cold at night, especially for kittens. They can’t really regulate their own body temperature; they need a mom or at least a heating pad to keep them warm and fed,” said Natalie Beach, an employee at the shelter.

Beach said the shelter is already full and can only accept strays from Delaware County, no pets surrendered by owners.

On Tuesday, all three kittens were with a foster family so they can be fed every two hours.

Robin’s Nest, an agency in Indianapolis, will be picking up the kittens Wednesday morning to take care of them until they are ready for adoption.