Indiana Grown: Budding Buddhi Microgreens and local, sustainable farming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Levi Townsend of Budding Buddhi Microgreens to discuss his passion for growing nutrient-dense microgreens.

Microgreens are typically vegetables, or sometimes fruits, grown to be harvested between 14 – 21 days. They are much more nutrient-dense than their full-grown counterparts, often containing up to 40 times more nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Budding Buddhi stands out due to its local, sustainable farming practices.

Grown in Zionsville, Indiana, the microgreens are delivered directly to homes in Indianapolis and nearby areas. The company offers free delivery on orders over $10 within a 20-mile radius. Customers can also opt for a flexible subscription, choosing to receive their greens weekly, biweekly, or monthly.

“You’re supporting real people who are growing food and believe in a mission,” Townsend said.

A typical order from Budding Buddhi, which includes two quarter-pound packages and one two-ounce package, is valued at $25 but is currently offered at a discounted price of $10 with free delivery.

Townsend’s ultimate goal is to empower communities to take control of their food sources while promoting sustainability.

For more about the value, health and cost-wise, of Budding Buddhi, watch the video above.