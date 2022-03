Local

Building under construction catches fire in Brownsburg; no injuries reported

A building under construction caught fire in Brownsburg on March 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/sundancejrjr on Twitter)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Fire Territory on Friday afternoon confirmed it is fighting a fire at a building under construction.

The department responded to the intersection of North Ronald Reagan Parkway and Connector Road around 12:30 p.m.

There is an active fire on Ronald Reagan Parkway. Northbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from 400 N. and 1000 E. from 136 (Main St.) are currently closed. Avoid the area as fire personnel work to control the fire. — Town of Brownsburg (@BrownsburgIN) March 18, 2022

It says the building does not yet have walls and construction materials are what caught fire.

No injuries had been reported as of 1:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.