Busiest 5 days ever ahead for IND airport

A map shows the latest flight offerings, with direct flights in red, and connecting flights in blue, from Indianapolis International Airport on Oct. 4, 2023. (Image Provided/Indianapolis International Airport Website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Thursday, Indianapolis International Airport expects to have the five busiest days in its history, with many travelers taking fall breaks.

For travelers, especially those flying in the morning or late afternoon hours, that means arriving at the airport two hours ahead of takeoff, the airport said in a news release issued Wednesday.

By the numbers for the next five days:

19,000: At least that many passengers are expected to go through security from Thursday-Monday, a record for five days.

In August, the IND airport reported more than 4.7 million passengers from January-June 2023, setting a record for North American midsize airports. Through Aug. 24, the airport had reported an 11.5% increase in passengers who boarded planes in Indianapolis.

