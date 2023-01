Local

Business and community leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana business and community leader has died.

Paul Estridge Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 65, his family has announced.

He was the son of Paul Estridge Sr., the founder of Estridge Homes. The company has developed homes in central Indiana for more than five decades.

Estridge leaves behind his wife, three children, and three grandchildren.

A complete obituary and funeral information will be forthcoming.