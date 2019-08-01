Business owner helping to end human trafficking across city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a new clothing company is working with a nonprofit to end human trafficking across Indianapolis.

Anyone who donates used clothes gets a percentage off when they shop at Modern Spindle.

It’s a new boutique that focuses on sustainable, clean fashion for women. There is an automatic 10% discount if you donate gently used clothes. That donation helps women struggling in the roughest parts of the city.

“The truth is we’re the crossroads of America which makes us perfectly positioned to traffic people,” All Worthy of Love Indianapolis director, Liz Pitcher said.

The store has fashionable styles for all shapes and sizes.

Modern Spindle owner Natalie Fields is constantly filling her car with boxes of donations. On Tuesday nights, she meets a group of women from All Worthy of Love in a secure location. The nonprofit organization helps women enslaved by street prostitution.

“For every person we encounter, there’s probably 20 that are unseen,” Pitcher said.

The four women load one car with hygiene kits and lunches and then quickly say a prayer. They head to the roughest neighborhoods in the city.

“We meet new fresh faces every Tuesday night of women who are victims of trafficking, women who are struggling with prostitution, some are just homeless or drug users,” Fields said.

Women sometimes approach them by recognizing the same car. The group also reaches out to women they see who may be in distress.

“It’s not about us,” Fields said. “It’s about helping them. Just in order to meet these women and give them what they need it feels good.”

Fields and her mom started the business in January. In June, they just launched their website.

“My ultimate goal is to be able to feature local survivors who are makers,” Fields said. “So with that being said, they make clothing, they make candles whatever it is that they do, I’ll feature that in our store and the proceeds will go back to them because they’re the makers.”

They also offer private appointments for clients who want to be able to shop and try things on before purchasing.

To learn more about All Worthy of Love, click here.