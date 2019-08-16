Business reports breach of Carmel Clay student data

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Schools has told families an online assessment system used by the public school district was breached, releasing the names and dates of births of some students.

Pearson Clinical Assessment reported the breach. Its website says the business has U.S. locations in Bloomington, Minnesota, and San Antonio.

The Carmel Clay district sent a message to affected families that said, in part, “The student data included student first and last names, and in some instances, date of birth. No grade or assessment information was affected by this incident. We are contacting you because Pearson Clinical Assessment identified your student’s information as one of those impacted by the breach. This incident was not a breach on the CCS (Carmel Clay Schools) data system.”

A district spokeswoman told News 8 by email, “We don’t have anything else to add. This was a breach of the Pearson online assessment and we are notifying families that have been impacted. “

The message to families also said Pearson has no evidence that any information was misused. The company is offering one-year enrollment in a system to monitor identity detection and provide any resolution of ID theft. Carmel Clay’s message to parents includes instructions on how to enroll.