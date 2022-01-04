Local

Business, workforce issues top Holcomb’s 2022 priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday said he wants to focus on connecting workers with the right skill sets and the right employers.

The governor laid out his legislative priorities for the short session that begins on Tuesday. Among other things, he said he wants to incentivize remote workers to relocate to Indiana, expand early childhood learning and put together a program to help unemployed Hoosiers acquire the exact skills a given employer is looking for.

He also announced a new mental health roundtable, to be chaired by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, designed to bring together government agencies and the private sector.

Holcomb’s agenda contained none of the items legislative Republicans are expected to push, such as bans on critical race theory or employer vaccine mandates. When reporters asked the governor about those issues Monday afternoon, he repeatedly said he wants to work with lawmakers and read the bills before they reach his desk.

Holcomb sent a similar signal on taxes. The governor’s agenda includes eliminating the state’s minimum 30% business personal property tax on new equipment, a move he said is designed to encourage more manufacturers to relocate to Indiana.

Legislative Republicans have a tax proposal of their own: reducing the state’s individual income tax rate from 3.23% to 3%, a move the legislature’s budget analysts say could cost the state $475 million in lost revenue once fully implemented.

Holcomb wouldn’t stake out a position outright on the measure but said the state is currently paying cash for its capital projects and he wants to keep it that way.

“I love that we’re in this position to talk about cutting taxes,” Holcomb said. “I want to make sure that we have an accurate picture so we can cut taxes.”

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he was pleased to hear about the governor’s pre-K plans, but he was disappointed to not hear about teacher pay or COVID-19.

Taylor said that instead of cutting taxes, lawmakers should look for one-time projects that would be a good use of the state’s $4 billion budget surplus. Additionally, Taylor said that sooner or later, Holcomb will have to take a position on the legislature’s COVID vaccine bill.

“This thing is going down a path that eventually is going to make it to his desk,” he said. “And he’s going to have a very difficult decision to make, because at the end of the day, if he wants to support businesses, businesses don’t support this legislation.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in a statement he appreciated Holcomb laying out his agenda, and he was particularly interested in working with the governor on updating the state’s economic development tools.