Businesses hope to raise $500,000 to prove innocence of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several businesses are coming together to help the family of Dreasjon Reed.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on May 6 shot and killed Reed.

Local businesses that participated will donate 10% of their sales to reach a goal of $500,000. The money will be given to Reed’s mother to help cover the expenses she’s acquired since reed’s death. Specifically, his mother says, she wants to be able to prove her son’s innocence.

A family friend and business owner helped organize Drea Day: A Day of Remembrance. Brandie King of WOW Beauty Salon, said, “My understanding is that when it comes to trying to get investigators, then you’re talking about maybe about $50,000 per investigator to try and divulge more into the case or to into anything that might require an investigator.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears requested a special prosecutor to review the case. That special prosecutor sent the case to a grand jury to decide on possible criminal charges against the IMPD officer involved.