Local

Businesses prepare for the cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the cold temperatures set in people who have to be outside are looking for ways to stay as warm as possible.

Businesses like Ace Hardware Twin Aire have to be prepared.

James O’Neill is the assistant manager. He says when it gets cold like this, business picks up as people come in looking for anything from heaters to hats and gloves.

“It can be a hit and miss situation depending on if there’s any precipitation. ice sleet things like that picks up business. We have gloves and hats, that’s a daily thing,” said Obrien

It doesn’t take long to feel the pain outside. You can get frostbite in just 15 minutes of being outside in temperatures 30 degrees or below.