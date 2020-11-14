Businesses that defy Indiana health order could be shut down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Gov. Holcomb’s latest executive order, businesses that don’t comply with the statewide mask mandate could be shut down and the owners prosecuted.

It’s language that has never been written in any other order from the governor so far. Local health officials said these are powers they’ve always had, but now they just have more back up to enforce them.

“I think what the governor has done is help reassert the enforcement options we already have going forward as they pertain to COVID and this pandemic in particular,” said Christian Walker, Hamilton County’s emergency preparedness coordinator.

Lee Marcum, owner of Jack’s Donuts, isn’t afraid of the new language. In fact, he’s thankful for a little clarity in a time he said has been unlike any other for business owners.

“In regular non-COVID times, the health department is something that you could say could be a thorn in your side sometimes because sometimes you might feel like you’re getting picked on for something that you see another business violating all the time and you’re like why am I getting picked on for this? But I think right now is a time more than ever where we all have to communicate with each other,” said Marcum.

He owns stores in 12 Indiana counties and admits keeping track of what’s happening in each has been difficult.

“I’ve talked to health department officials from all over the state if there’s one theme.. it’s that calling and asking questions to make sure you’re following the rules, they appreciate that,” said Marcum.

The order suggests a three-step approach: First, businesses will receive a verbal warning; second, a written warning; and if they get to strike three, they could be subject to being closed.

The update also spells out several other requirements for businesses, like marking off tables, spacing them out and adding more signs.

You can read the full executive order here.

