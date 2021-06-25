Local

Businesses weigh in on Burger Week; some raise concerns over $250 fee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Burger Week made its return to Indianapolis on Monday. Its idea is to feature $6 burgers from restaurants across Circle City, but co-owner of Turchetti’s Delicatessen & Meat Market Amanda DeVary says she isn’t participating. She says it’s a bad idea and that it’s damaging to the hospitality industry.

“I just think it’s really unfair for an out-of-state media group to be profiting off of small businesses that are clearly struggling right now,” DeVary said.

Businesses say there’s a $250 entry fee and the company behind it, Euclid Media Group, is actually profiting from the local businesses. DeVary says the company hasn’t been transparent and they blocked her on social media.

“They said it was for promotional purposes, but looking through their Instagram I don’t think that they’re doing something that would require a fee from a restaurant,” DeVary said.

On Twitter, Big Lug Canteen and Brewing says it’s a non-local company, charging companies to join, demanding a discount on a product that sees prices rise every month.



DeVary says during the pandemic, she just can’t afford to sell $6 burgers. Right now they offer $10 burgers that are made with local ingredients.

“So we’ve been very thoughtful. We’ve priced it so that way we can afford to pay our employees what they deserve to and also stay open in our neighborhood for the long haul,” DeVary said.

Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill is one of several restaurants that are participating in Burger Week. They say that Burger Week has actually made a positive impact on their business.

“It’s a lot of people. They come for the burger. They ask for the burger. It’s been doing good. We see a lot of response on social media also too,” Ricardo Martinez, the general manager of Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill.

“It was a little hard all last year so right now we’re growing a little better not like it used to be, but we’re doing good,” Martinez said.

Burger Week ends Saturday. News 8 reached out to event organizers, but they have yet to respond.