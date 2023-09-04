Busy bees getting ready to support Community Hospital Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind (WISH) — Some busy bees are getting ready for the Community Hospital Anderson’s expanded farm and new Jetty Community Center to open this week.

Community Health Network officials say honey was collected from a bee hive of 200,000 bees and will be sold in the gift shop through the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation. About 200 pounds of honey is expected to be produced annually at the new farm.

It’s all part of the hospital system’s work to address food insecurity in Madison County. Madison County ranks 12th out of Indiana’s 92 counties for food insecurity. The farm expansion aims to address that issue by donating to the community about 30,000 pounds of produce harvested each year.

The three-acre farm will grow fresh produce that will go to local food banks, organizations, and patients in need. There will also be a garden that will provide free flowers to patients.

There will also be a demonstration kitchen to help educate people about making nutritious meals.

A grand opening of the farm and new community center is at 3 p.m. Thursday.