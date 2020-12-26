Busy but quiet day for nurses working in hospitals on Christmas

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — For some nurses, this holiday season is harder than most because they know they will be the only faces their patients see all day.

Even though they’re used to working on Christmas, they said the coronavirus pandemic makes the hospital extra quiet.

They may have more patients than previous years, but there are no families visiting.

Jennifer Markowitz and Felicia Hunter both work at IU Health West in Avon. Markowitz, an ICU nurse has worked the past nine Christmases and Hunter, an emergency department nurse, the last three.

“My mom and my sister always stop by the hospital on Christmas day and bring me a fountain drink and give me a hug and with restrictions this year, they won’t be able to come up,” said Markowitz.

While some of her traditions have changed, she isn’t worried about herself.

“I am mostly concerned for the families and not being able to touch their loved ones on the holiday,” said Markowitz.

Hunter is taking the day as a challenge to bring cheer.

“It actually inspires me to be a little bit more energetic and happy,” said Hunter.

The emergency department, where she works, can be chaotic on the holidays. This year, Hunter said anyone with an issue will have to go through it without support from their loved ones.

“Nine times out of ten they’re leaving a get together to come to us and yeah, they’re usually accompanied by family so it’s unfortunate that they’re not gonna be able to do that this year,” Hunter explained.

Both nurses said caring for more patients and working longer hours because of the pandemic, has been tough. Not being able to see their own families as much, has been equally as challenging.

Hunter said as long as people can do it safely, she encourages them to spend time with family on their behalf.

“I think it’s safe for people who have been around each other all year and I think it’s important for people to spend time with family because you never know when you’re gonna lose that time,” said Hunter.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,918 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus on Thursday.

