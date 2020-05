Butler Blue III to retire Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler Blue III is celebrating his final day on the job on Sunday.

Taking it all in before hanging it all up.



I love this place, and I’m sure gonna miss it. #GoDawgs 🐶 | #OneLastTrip pic.twitter.com/NM2SZeytsF — Butler Blue III (@ButlerBlue3) May 30, 2020

The school’s website promises at least one more public appearance at Hinkle Fieldhouse in December.

The transition from Blue III to his successor Blue IV has been underway since January.