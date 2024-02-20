Butler hosts blood drive, art exhibit promoting diverse organ donations

Butler University is hosting a blood drive as it opens a new art exhibit to promote diverse organ, tissue, and blood donations. (Provided Photo/ Versiti Blood Center and Butler University)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University on Tuesday is hosting a blood drive as it opens a new art exhibit to promote diverse organ, tissue, and blood donations.

The exhibit is called “Lifeline: The Ultimate Bond,” and is a partnership with Versiti Blood Center. The exhibit showcases organ donation in different works of art. Organizers say Black artists used historical breakthroughs to inspire each piece.

“Versiti and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. (want to) invite the community to experience the power f LifeLine and discover the impact of organ donation through (these artists),” they said in a release.

LifeLine added that the exhibition would present “inspiring personal testimonies of organ and tissue donation” by Divine Nine members.

Veriti’s website also says “Versiti and Butler University share an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion in our organizations and the communities we serve. Our partnership allows us to make a larger impact on campus, by aligning to provide opportunities to fulfill the Butler Cultural Requirement (BCR) and developing unique programming in collaboration with Black Affairs and Community Engagement. We are stronger together.”

The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Atherton Union Reilly Room. Additionally, the exhibit is on display from Feb. 20 – March 17 in Butler University’s Irwin Library at 4600 Sunset Avenue in Indianapolis.

According to Versiti, more than 90,000 Indiana residents give blood annually through the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

For more information, visit Versiti.org.