Butler softball player shares goals for after graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is National Student Athlete Day.

Lauren Fey is a good example of both.

“I play second base at Butler University,” said Fey.

It’s her final year as a Bulldog.

“Being a student athlete is really a part of my identity,” Fey said.

Her life consists of softball, school, repeat.

“My biggest challenge is time management. Just because it is so much of my time to be able to come to practice, go to games. I have to communicate with my professors,” she explained. “The biggest reward is, definitely, the girls that I have met. So, I think, really my teammates and being able to play with them has been the biggest reward as a student athlete.”

She is from the southside of Indianapolis and after graduation she wants to be a teacher close to home.

“There are bigger things in the world than just hitting a softball. I think elementary education has prepared me for that because I see kids every day, as a student teacher, that don’t have great home lives and coming to school is there greatest joy,” said Fey. “It’s really centered me into, it’s just a game at the end of the day. Although it means so much in that moment, I just think it’s bigger than that.”