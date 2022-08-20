Local

Butler students ready for move-in day with lack of COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University students will head back to their dorms today.

Students are scheduled to move in between 9 a.m. and noon.

More than 1,200 Butler Bulldogs will be welcomed with their families to help get them settled.

New this year, is the lack of COVID-19 restrictions. Those include: no proof of a negative COVID-19 test, no on-campus surveillance testing, masks are optional, and families will be allowed to access residence halls.

Bryan Rogers, a fifth year Butler student, said he was kicked out of his dorm his sophomore year because of the pandemic.

“My first thought was, ‘I have to go back to North Carolina.’ Which is a nine hour drive. Nobody knew what was going to happen next,” Rogers said. “We were confused. But, really, we’re excited we’re back. I hope they come and get involved in campus and make sure they know there are opportunities here and don’t just sit their dorm room.”

New students, including; first-year, transfer, and commuter students are required to take part in orientation Saturday through Tuesday.