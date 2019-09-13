Butler-Tarkington neighborhood marks milestone of peace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington neighborhood will have spanned one year without recording a homicide as of Friday night.

According to Indy Ten Point Coalition, this is the third time since 2015 that the neighborhood has gone 365 days without a homicide.

People who live in the area say things have turned around, and they hope the neighborhood keeps getting better.

Courtney Hamil says just a few years ago, a day playing outside in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood with her toddler wouldn’t have been an option.

“Definitely didn’t feel safe walking around with my children,” said Hamil, who lives in the neighborhood.

Grandfather Craig Becker said during those years, enjoying simple things like a walk with his grandson Jackson, would not have been possible.

“I can remember when I was a kid, and when my kids were kids, you wouldn’t walk through here,” said Becker.

Things are different now because crime is on a downward trend.

Rev. Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point Coalition said the motivation to turn the neighborhood around really started after 19-year-old Malik Perry was shot and killed Oct. 13, 2015.

During a two-month time frame that year, the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood recorded four homicides. The neighborhood was plagued by gun violence, drugs and four different gangs fighting over the area.

Along with the work of Ten Point and IMPD, Harrison credits the positive change to the new Tarkington Park, to businesses popping up and to people living in the area taking pride in their neighborhood for cleaning up the streets.

“We see so much of the bad on the news every day, and we don’t celebrate the accomplishments — the good — that is occurring, that there are neighborhoods, communities that have made positive steps toward reducing the violence, and we ought to celebrate that,” said Harrison.

People living in the area here hope the trend continues and more good days are on the horizon for Butler-Tarkington.

Harrison said because crime has dropped so much in the area, the Indy Ten Point Coalition will finally be able to cut back on patrols here, something he says has been the goal for a long time.