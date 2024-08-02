Butler to host free movie nights starting in August

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Have movie tickets gotten too expensive these days? Have you been chasing the high of seeing “Twilight” on the big screen since 2008?

We may have the event for you.

Butler University is hosting a free movie series this fall starting Aug. 27 at Schrott Center for the Arts.

The showings are open to the public and you don’t need to buy tickets to attend. Attendees will be able to purchase concessions.

If you go

All showings begin at 7 p.m. at the Schrott Center, located at 610 W. 46th St. on Butler’s campus.

Here’s the schedule:

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.