Butler University begins work on $100M science complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University on Thursday broke ground on a $100 million science complex.

The project will renovate and expand Gallahue Hall. The complex will house high-tech classrooms and labs that mimic top research companies.

Chemistry, astronomy, physics, engineering and psychology classes will be conducted in the private university’s renovated building. Butler officials said they are hopeful that the new classrooms will allow faculty to step away from the board and work with the students in a more hands-on way.

Jay Howard, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said, “This expansion and renovation is going to make that kind of exquisite undergraduate high-touch, high-quality opportunity available to an even greater number of students.”

Butler officials said the goal is to raise $42 million for the project through philanthropic support. The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.