Butler announces major expansion, renovation for Clowes Memorial Hall

An artistic rendering of seating renovations that'll be made to Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University. (Provided Photo/Butler University)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University officials on Wednesday announced it will soon begin a multi-phased renovation and expansion of Clowes Memorial Hall performing arts theater.

The expansion comes supported by a $9 million grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, which they say is the second largest award granted by the foundation to help further the arts.

The theater isn’t the only building reaping the benefits of the grant. The university also announced plans to build a multi-purpose venue next to Clowes. The venue will shift between a 1,200 – 1,450-capacity musical hall, reception area, and event space.

The university says these projects “launch the development of a $100 million Midtown Arts District that is part of the Butler Gateway Project, the university’s master plan to create a vibrant, interconnected community between Butler University and Midtown Indianapolis.”

Here is a brief rundown of Butler’s Clowes renovation plan:

Phase One: Upgrades to seating in Clowes’ balcony terraces and adding open-air suites for “a more luxurious experience.” Restrooms will be renovated and 13 gender-neutral facilities built into the theater for a “more inclusive and welcoming environment.”

Upgrades to seating in Clowes’ balcony terraces and adding open-air suites for “a more luxurious experience.” Restrooms will be renovated and 13 gender-neutral facilities built into the theater for a “more inclusive and welcoming environment.” Phase Two: Improvements to operational efficiency by installing two more loading docks. The university says this will allow for smoother logistics and enhance capabilities larger events and Broadway-touring productions.

Improvements to operational efficiency by installing two more loading docks. The university says this will allow for smoother logistics and enhance capabilities larger events and Broadway-touring productions. Phase Three: Significant stage upgrades, including reinforcing the floor and adding more rigging points to “accommodate the demands of modern Broadway tours.”

Significant stage upgrades, including reinforcing the floor and adding more rigging points to “accommodate the demands of modern Broadway tours.” Phase Four: Introduction of the Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom to the east lobby. This space is set to open in spring 2027.

Clowes is expected to be closed from June – October 2025 for the first three phases of renovations.