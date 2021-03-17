Local

Butler University opens food pantry for students

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University has a new resource for students having problems getting enough food to eat.

The school opened a food pantry through its Volunteer Center. The student-run pantry provides students in need with free, nonperishable food packages. Butler says recent surveys have revealed about 30% of college students experience food insecurity.

“At Butler, we really care about our students,” says Frank Ross, vice president for Student Affairs. “We want to make sure we provide our students the support and resources they need to be successful. When we found out we had students for whom food insecurity was a challenge, we knew we had to do something.”

Food packages are distributed every other week.

All Butler students are eligible.

