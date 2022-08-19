Local

Butler University students can tour Esports Park on move-in day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newest addition to the campus of Butler University, Butler Esports Park, is ready to open and students will get a look at the new facility this weekend.

ESports Park will give students a place to learn about technology, gaming, and more, and it will also be the home of Butler’s esports competitors.

Nathan Duke, the manager of esports programs and facility operations for Butler Esports, says students will get the chance to tour the facility on Saturday during move-in day.

There are two tenants in the facility: Challonge and Beastcoast.

Challonge is led by Matt McIntyre, a 2006 Butler graduate who joined the company in 2018.

“Being located in Butler’s new Esports Park is going to create a number of partnership opportunities that will benefit not only Challonge but also Butler students, faculty and the

Indianapolis community,” McIntyre said. “Butler students will gain real-world experience in the esports technology industry through internships wth Challonge. The opportunity to trial our software with students and faculty, as well as through events that are open to the community, is extremely valuable to our company.”

Bryan Rogers, Butler student president, said, “I’ve competed for a while now, including in our dorms, and to be able to have a facility for everyone is great!”

Butler announced earlier this summer that it had received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor to be used toward the construction of ESports Park.