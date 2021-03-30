Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccine to students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Students attending Butler University will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

On Tuesday, the university released a plan to vaccinate students against the coronavirus beginning in April.

According to the university, students will be able to get the vaccine from April 7-9 in the Efroymson Family Gymnasium in Hinkle Fieldhouse. The second shot will be administered May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus.

Butler says there will be enough doses available for those students who decide to get the vaccine.

The school says they learned within the last week that the the Indiana State Department of Health would provide doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 to colleges and universities across the state.

“We appreciate the Indiana Department of Health for partnering with us to make this vaccine available,” Brent Rockwood, vice president and chief of staff at Butler University, said. “This will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to establish herd immunity on our campus, and will allow us to more safely restore a full campus experience in the fall.”

The university says students are not currently required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but the says that it may be required for student in the fall of 2021.