Local

Butler welcoming new students on move-in day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University is welcoming its most diverse class of students ever ahead of classes beginning on Wednesday.

More than 21% of the school’s incoming class identify as people of color, according to the university’s communications department. It is the third-largest class in Butler history.

Butler President James Danko talked with News 8’s Brenna Donnelly on Daybreak about the move-in experience and the upcoming school year.

To watch the full interview, click on the video.