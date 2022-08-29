Local

Butler’s Dawg Ride service down; police offer escorts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Days after the start of a new school year, Butler University reports its on-demand safety transportation service is down due to mechanical problems, the college’s police department said on Twitter.

The Dawg Ride van operates from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. daily during the academic year when classes are in session.

Butler University Police Department said on Twitter, “As luck would have it, the new Dawg Ride has mechanical problems and will be down tonight. Call BUPD at 317-940-2873 Option #1 to get a security escort.”

The Dawg Ride has been around for several years, but it debuted a new van that’s handicap-accessible.

University Police offer safety escorts outside the Dawg Ride hours or if the Dawg Ride is unavailable.