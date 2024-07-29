BUTTER: Fine Art Fair returns for fourth annual showcase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The BUTTER: Fine Art Fair is back for its fourth annual showcase, taking place in Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend.

This year’s event will be held from August 29 to September 1 at The Stutz on North Capitol Avenue.

Director Deonna Craig joined News 8’s midday newscast to discuss the fair’s goals and highlights.

Craig explained that this year, BUTTER is focusing on increasing awareness of art collecting through a new initiative.

“We always talk about how important it is to highlight artists, highlight the careers, and their story,” she said. “But we also want to make sure that we are making way for them to have an audience. And so the Collectors Club of BUTTER was started last year by way of Alan Bacon, founder of GANGGANG, and we wanted to highlight the importance of collecting art, preserving art legacy, increasing wealth, and just embracing what it means to be a collector.”

Craig also highlights the participation of international artists in this year’s fair, including Nigerian artist Barry Yusufu and Haitian creator Rebekah Gaillard.

Tickets for the event, which will feature a diverse range of artists, exhibitions, live music, and more, are available now.