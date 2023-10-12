C.A.F.E to host job fair in east Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Community Alliance on the Far Eastside will host a Community and Resource Expo on Thursday to provide work opportunities, family resources, and workforce training for Hoosiers.

On the organization’s website, C.A.F.E. said they are “working to build a resilient community by equipping Hoosiers with career skills to thrive.”

The Expo will be held at 8902 E. 38th Street from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Attendees can expect career opportunities and family resources.

Teens can also attend the community event. Employers that hire teens will be present.

Registration is not required to attend the Expo.

The following vendors confirm they will be in attendance: