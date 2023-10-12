C.A.F.E to host job fair in east Indianapolis
C.A.F.E Community Career and Resource Expo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Community Alliance on the Far Eastside will host a Community and Resource Expo on Thursday to provide work opportunities, family resources, and workforce training for Hoosiers.
On the organization’s website, C.A.F.E. said they are “working to build a resilient community by equipping Hoosiers with career skills to thrive.”
The Expo will be held at 8902 E. 38th Street from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Attendees can expect career opportunities and family resources.
Teens can also attend the community event. Employers that hire teens will be present.
Registration is not required to attend the Expo.
The following vendors confirm they will be in attendance:
- Southwark Metal MFG Co.
- Second Helpings
- MSD of Lawrence Township
- New Hope of Indiana
- Milestone Contractors, LP
- TechPoint
- IndyGo
- Steps of Life Home Care
- The Herron Academy of Beauty & Therapeutic Wellness
- Marion County Prosecutor’s Office
- Covering Kids and Families
- Purple Ribbon Office Solutions
- NFS advocacy program
- H&R Block
- Gleaners Food Bank