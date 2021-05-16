Local

CV Art and Frame hosts first in-person event in over a year

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A live painting demonstration by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco took place at CV Art and Frame in Zionsville on Saturday.

It’s been over a year since CV Art and Frame had hosted an in-person art event.

De Francisco painted in front of guests at the gallery Saturday afternoon and for News 8 Daybreak on Sunday.

The painting is called Figurative Surrealism of Carlos Gamez de Francisco.

This special collection encompasses a variety of painting methods de Francisco has developed. He typically works in watercolors, acrylics, oils and pencil on canvas and paper.

There is also some collaborative fabric creations. De Francisco’s main subjects are typically females, horses and other animals along with sofas and his trademark insects.

The collection will be on exhibit and available for acquisition through May 29.

You can learn more about CV Art and Frame here.